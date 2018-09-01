Quad biker issued with warning over anti-social behaviour in East Durham

A quad bike rider was issued with a warning following anti-social behaviour in an East Durham village.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police said the youth was given the warning following reports from members of the public.

He said: "A trafiic warning notice was issued to a youth yesterday in the Blackhall area following reports of a quad bike being ridden in an anti-social manner and without legal documentation.

"If the warning notice is breached, the vehicle can be seized and destroyed.

"Officers request that any further issues are reported to Police on 101."