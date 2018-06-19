Queen’s Guardsman marries sweetheart at home town hotel

From Trooping the Colour to marching down the aisle - Queen’s Guardsman Joshua Obeirne had quite a week.

Just seven days after parading along The Mall in the grounds of Buckingham Palace as part of the monarchs’s birthday celebrations, the 22-year-old from Hartlepool marked his own big milestone.

Coldstream Guardsman Josh Obeirne gives a celebratory wave and smile to his fellow Guardsmen after his wedding to Danielle Harrison. Photo by Frank Reid.

The former English Martyrs School student tied the knot with his sweetheart Danielle Harrison at the Grand Hotel, with a group of soldier’s colleagues joining in the celebrations to give their friend a guard of honour.

Although none of the men were allowed to wear their bearskin hats for the occasion, the groom was allowed to wear the distinctive red uniform the guards wear as they work to protect the palace, along with St James’s Palace and the Tower of London in the capital.

Joshua had began working as a plasterer when he left school, but signed up to the Coldstream Guards two-years-ago and has been based at the Wellington Barracks next to St James’s Palace.

Now he is preparing to move out to the Army’s married quarters in Windsor with wife Danielle, a personal assistant and receptionist, with their 15-month-old daughter Scarlett.

Coldstream Guardsman Josh Obeirne (front) with fellow members the regiment who formed a Guard of Honour during his wedding to Danielle Harrison at the Grand Hotel, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

In addition to his force’s colleagues, Joshua was joined on the day by mum Jackie, 48, who runs the Gladys Tearoom in Seaton Carew, dad Michael, 57, a retired legal executive for Ward Hadaway who now helps his wife in the cafe, sister Michaela Twidale, 30, brother Joel, 17, who is at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, and sister Harriet, 16, who is at English Martyrs and Danielle’s niece Evie Harrison.

The couple met through friends when they were 16-years-old.

Proud mum Jackie said it was an emotional day for the family, saying that her son is now ‘living his dream.’

She said: “It was an amazing day, everybody enjoyed themselves and everyone said it was the best wedding they had ever been at.

“Everyone was feeling the love and it was quite emotional for me and Michael.

“Even some of the young soldiers had a tear in their eye when they were saying their vows.

“It has been a roller coaster of a week with the Trooping of the Colour, Joshua’s birthday on the Thursday, and the wedding on Friday.

“Watching him at the Trooping the Colour was a proud moment.

“He has always wanted to be in the Army ever since he was a child so he is now living his dream.

“He is moving down to Windsor and is spending a few days down there, he is picking up the keys to his new home.

“It is a new beginning for them and I have never seen him so happy.”