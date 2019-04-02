Quick-thinking Hartlepool schoolboy helps to save woman's life

A Hartlepool youngster has helped to save a woman's life through his quick-thinking after finding her lying unconscious in the street.

Charlie Shepherd, a pupil at Dyke House Academy, was riding his bike home from school when he came across the unconscious woman lying in the street.

Dyke House Academy pupil Charlie Shepherd with Samantha Reay, who he helped to save, and Vice Principal James Almond.

The 14-year-old was the first person to come across the woman and his quick-thinking saw him leap into action, stopping at the scene and alerting a nearby adult.

The adult was then able to carry out CPR until paramedics arrived.

It later transpired that the woman was called Samantha Reay, who suffers from a brain condition that leads to non-epileptic attacks, which had led her to collapse.

Had it not been for Charlie’s actions, Samantha may have gone unnoticed for a long time.

Charlie said: "I was a bit scared when I saw her on the floor because obviously you see a body, a lady, and you don't know if they are dead or alive.

"No-one was around her and it shocked me.

"I went over to another lady who was walking with some children, I said excuse me, calmly.

"I am very pleased that she is OK."

Samantha, 27, went to visit Charlie's school to personally thank him for what he did.

She said: "Charlie sounded so brave, I'm really thankful.

"When I have been out cold I have had bank cards stolen before.

"There are not many people who are willing to do what Charlie did.

"The fact he has done it is really amazing and brave.

"I'm just so thankful and everyone should be proud of him."

Dyke House Academy has rewarded Charlie with some Love2Shop vouchers, which he has not spent yet.

Praising Charlie, Principal Adam Palmer, said: "It takes a lot of courage, and I’m not sure many other 14-year-olds in that situation would have been so alert and responded in that manner.

"He is a great credit to himself and his family and everyone at Dyke House Academy is very proud of him."