Raby Road closed in both directions as police deal with ‘serious’ Hartlepool collision
A road in Hartlepool is expected to remain closed for “some time” as police deal with a “serious” collision.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:42 pm
Raby Road has been closed in both directions after a “serious” collision this afternoon.
The road is closed in both directions from the junction with Hart Lane to the junction with Chatham Road.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on their Twitter page: “Police are attending a serious RTC in #Hartlepool.
"Raby Road is closed in both directions from the junction with Hart Lane to the junction with Chatham Road and will be for some time. Please find an alternative route.”
More updates to follow.
