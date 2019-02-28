Raccoons and coati find new home in Hartlepool as animal lover turns home into sanctuary for abandoned exotic mammals

Hartlepool man Iain Jenkins has turned his home into a sanctuary for exotic animals that needed rescuing or a new home.

His home is now shared with raccoons and South American coatis.

"Mrs Moody" a North American Raccoon. Picture by FRANK REID

Iain, who spent years working as a zoological consultant, has been running Raccoon Rescue UK from his home for several years.

But he has recently seen an increase in demand for his help a change in European law banned the keeping or breeding of certain animals including raccoons.

Today, Iain has five raccoons and Fred, an inquisitive South American coati who was found dumped in Hamsterley Forest.

At Raccoon Rescue UK they will see out their days in the comfort of their own enclosures with lots of attention and treats to eat.

"Bert" a North American Raccoon held at the Raccoon Rescue Centre in Hartlepool is 12 years old.

Iain, 52, said: “You are no longer allowed to breed or keep them unless they are in proper secure accommodation.

“As a result a lot of people are trying to dispose of their animals.

“There’s a lot of pressure on rescue centres up and down the country to take them in otherwise the alternative is they would be destroyed.”

Coati Fred – a species related to the raccoon family – has been at Raccoon Rescue UK for a month after coming from a rescue centre in Bishop Auckland that closed down.

South American coati Fred was said to be 'ultra aggressive' a month ago. Picture by FRANK REID

Iain was told he was ‘ultra aggressive’ but Fred is now very affectionate and often clambers on Iain’s head and shoulders.

Raccoons typically live for about eight years in captivity but Bert who is at the sanctuary is at least 12.

Iain added: “Raccoons and coatis look very cute and cuddly and they can be incredibly affectionate but they are far from being suitable pets.

“They are powerful animals with strong teeth and claws they are willing to use if attacked or frightened.

“We spend many hours slowly working on behavioural issues but we adapt to the needs and preferences of the raccoons.”

Iain, who also worked as a children’s social worker, said helping animals has also been his saviour after having a major breakdown 16 years ago.

“I decided the animals may be a way of helping me with my own mental health and it’s worked that way,” he said. “It has worked out as a nice full circle.”

As well as providing a retirement home to raccoons and coatis, Iain also coordinates a network of people all over the country who are able to care for exotic usually found in zoos such as venomous snakes, crocodiles and big cats.

Iain is currently looking for support for the sanctuary in cash or kind including volunteers willing to be trained in looking after the animals.

If you would like to help contact Iain via Raccoon Rescue UK on Facebook.