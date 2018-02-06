Raids in Hartlepool as part of bid to smash national people smuggling ring

National crime squad officers seeking to smash a people smuggling ring have carried out raids in Hartlepool.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) says it is carrying out a 'major operation' in multiple locations.

Two of the raids were carried out in Hartlepool, with two arrests made.

Officers are targeting a group suspected of people smuggling in the North East, London and the South Coast.

The investigation has been going on for a year, according to the NCA, and more than 20 properties have been raised.

Officers say 'a number of arrests' have been made across the country, including the two in Hartlepool.

A statement from the National Crime Agency said: "The National Crime Agency (NCA) is carrying out a major operation targeting a suspected people smuggling organised criminal network in the North East, London and the South Coast.

"The operation is the latest phase of a year-long investigation, which has involved law enforcement colleagues in the UK and in Europe.

"More than 20 properties have been raided by NCA officers supported by Cleveland, Northumbria, Sussex and Metropolitan Police colleagues, and a number of arrests have been made.

"The operation is ongoing with searches taking place at several locations including Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Stockton, Newcastle, Hastings and London.

"A full update will follow later."