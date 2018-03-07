Rallying call for shoppers to help Summerhill bag a cash boost

People are being urged to help Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre it its bid for a cash boost from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

Three local community groups in every Tesco region have been chosen to receive a cash grant of up to £4,000, £2,000 or £1,000, and Summerhill is on the shortlist.

The Tesco and Groundwork community funding scheme invites shoppers to head along to Tesco stores throughout March and April, where they can vote for who they think should take away the top grant using a token given to them at check-out each time they shop.

Adam Reah, from Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre, said: “To secure the top grant of £4,000 would be incredible, and would allow us to improve the pond area at the western edge of the site with the installation of new decking, a picnic table and a sculpture for all our visitors to enjoy.

“We’re urging Hartlepool residents to visit Tesco stores throughout March and April to cast their votes and support Summerhill.”

Summerhill recently topped a Hartlepool Mail online poll of readers’ favourite places to visit in the town.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”