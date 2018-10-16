Rallying call to get behind X Factor hopeful Molly Scott ahead of the start of the live shows this weekend

A rallying call has gone out to back X Factor hopeful Molly Scott ahead of the start of the live shows this weekend.

Molly’s parents have spoken of their pride at seeing their daughter soar through to the final stages of the competition, ahead of this week’s live shows.

Molly Scott. Picture: Thames/Syco.

The 16-year-old singing sensation, from Easington, has wowed judges and an audience of more than 4,000 with her incredible voice, which has earned her a legion of fans across the country and a place in Simon Cowell’s Girls group.

Now as the former pupil at English Martyrs School in Hartlepool gets set to perform in front of a live audience in London this weekend, her delighted parents Louise and Martin Scott say she is living her dream and shared stories and pictures of her early years and her rise to success.

Speaking from their Easington home, mum Louise, 48, and dad Martin, 47, said they have seen Molly’s confidence grow hugely in the short time she has been on the show.

Martin, a electrical engineer, said: “Its unbelievable.

“She is a different person on stage.

“She knew from the age of six that she wanted to be a singer and wanted to be a pop star.”

He continued: “On the day of her audition she was quite nervous, it was a long day, she had to be there for 11am but she didn’t go on stage until 8pm and then just before that the judges decided to have 20 minute break. “But when she got the standing ovation at the end it was fantastic and she was the star of the day.”

Molly’s signing teacher Julie Miles from Vocal Ovation got the X Factor ball rolling for the teenage talent, by asking Molly to sing when representatives from the show came along to her studio.

X Factor talent scouts also went to watch Molly when she was performing in competition Unstoppable UK at Jarrow Town Hall.

They invited her to come down to the official audition at Wembley Arena in London at the end of July and Molly travelled down to the capital with seven member of her family, including brother Kane Park, 20.

Mum Louise, a teaching assistant, said: “It’s overwhelming, we are so proud of her.

“This is something she has always wanted to do from being very young - it is just her dream.”

She continued: “When Louis Tomlinson said that she was alike a young Christina Aguilera she was buzzing with that, I think all of the judges have a soft spot for her.

“We were watching back stage and it was so nerve-wracking, but when she got four yeses we were all jumping for joy.

“She cried on stage when around 4,000 people stood up for her. “The judges said that’s 4,000 yeses.

“She couldn’t believe the feedback.

“I think that is what has made her more confident.”

She added: “We are so proud and she loves it, but she does miss us as she is a family person.

“When she was going down to London she put a lovely post on Facebook saying she wouldn’t be where she is without us.

“That’s exactly the kind of person she is, saying thank you.

“She is a lovely kid and very appreciative of it all.”

Molly Scott aged 9.