Rape charge pensioner to stand trial later this year

A trial date has been set for a 65-year-old man accused of rape.

Jeffrey Waite, who police say is from the Hartlepool area, was due to stand trial in 2016.

He failed to turn up at court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police then traced Waite to Spain, where he was arrested before being brought back to this country last week.

During a short preliminary hearing at Teesside Crown Court, Waite indicated he denied the allegations against him.

A judge set a trial date of September 17 and the case was adjourned.

Waite was remanded in custody in the meantime.