B&Q has issued an urgent recall for this dishwasher over risk of fire - here’s what you need to know

B&Q has told customers who bought a model of dishwasher sold in its stores to contact them immediately due to concerns that the appliances could catch fire.

The DIY giant said that its Cooke and Lewis freestanding dishwashers could go up in flames due to an electrical fault that causes components to overheat.

Cooke and Lewis is a brand of white goods produced exclusively for B&Q by its commercial partners.

A full-scale product recall is the most severe type of safety notice that companies can be told to issue to the public by regulators.

A spokesman for the company said, “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Which Cooke and Lewis dishwashers are affected?

B&Q said that the Cooke and Lewis CLDW451W-C / DI6014 - Freestanding Slimline White Dishwasher is the affected model.

Customers should check for the barcode 5052931055623 to confirm the model type.

B&Q said the model had been on sale between 2012 and 2017.

What should I do if I own one?

B&Q told owners to stop using the dishwasher immediately, and to unplug it from the power socket.

They should call the customer helpline on 0333 014 3476. The helpline is open from 8:30am to 8pm (Monday to Friday).

B&Q might ask for evidence that you bought the dishwasher, like a bank declaration or a receipt.

They will then arrange to replace or repair the faulty machine.

Has this happened before?

In July this year, white goods giant Whirlpool was forced to recall 500,000 tumble dryers that were thought to be a fire hazard.

The recall involved models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan, and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015.

Under the recall, all consumers with a machine on the list that has not already been modified or replaced were entitled to a free replacement dryer.

Whirlpool admitted that in recent years, it had logged 54 fires in its tumble dryers and admitted that three of those were models that had already been updated.