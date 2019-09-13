This is how you can travel to Disneyland Paris for as little as £29

The Eurostar can be a quick an easy way to travel from the UK to a variety of exciting European cities - and they’ve now slashed their prices for their September sale (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Eurostar can be a quick an easy way to travel from the UK to a variety of exciting European cities - and they’ve now slashed their prices for their September sale.

This is how to get cheap tickets, and where you can go.

Which destinations can I visit?

If you fancy a romantic getaway, sightseeing weekend away or a trip to a European Christmas market then there’s plenty of choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who fancy a trip to France can travel to Paris, Calais or Lille. Brussels is also included in the sale, and any Belgian station including Bruges, Ghent and Antwerp, or you can visit Amsterdam or Rotterdam without breaking the bank.

How much will tickets cost?

Travel from London to the centre of:

Paris, Calais, Lille or Brussels from £29 each wayAny Belgian Station including Bruges, Ghent and Antwerp from £39 each wayAmsterdam or Rotterdam from £35 each way

Standard Premier seats

Standard Premier seats include:

A meal and drinks served at your seatExtra spacious coaches with comfortable seatsPower points and USB ports at every seat

The Eurostar website states, “Book a seat in our September sale and spread your wings for less with fares from just £29 each way. Or travel in a little extra style with Standard Premier seats from £70 each way.”

The company also adds that travellers can, “sit back, relax and take in the beautiful scenery en route before arriving in one of Europe’s most exciting cities in a flash.

“No airport transfers, no time wasted. So, you can spend your time strolling boulevards and browsing in boutiques, exploring the unknown and savouring everything the city has to offer.”

Terms and conditions apply, so for more information visit: eurostar.com/uk-en/deals/eurostar-promotions/otherdestinations

How long is this sale on for?

The sale is on until 23 September 2019. The travel dates on offer are from 1 October 2019 until 17 January 2020.