A new 50p coin featuring The Snowman has been released - this is how much it could be worth

Coin collectors can celebrate, as the Royal Mint has released a 50p coin with a new design featuring beloved children’s character, The Snowman.

A commemorative Snowman 50p coin was first released in November 2018, in order to celebrate 40 years since Raymond Briggs' Christmas novel was first published.

This coin depicted The Snowman flying through the sky above Brighton Pier, alongside the little boy James.

This year’s design shows The Snowman standing on a snowy lawn next to James, with the backdrop of a forest.

Although the coin won’t go into circulation (due to it being commemorative coin designed in collaboration with publisher Penguin Ventures), there will be three versions available for collectors.

There will be an unlimited amount of brilliant uncirculated coins costing £10 each, 25,000 silver proof coins costing £65, and 600 gold-proof coins that will cost £980 - with only the silver proof version being coloured.

How much could this 50p be worth?

Although it’s currently unknown how much this coin could be worth in the future, silver proof versions of the first Snowman coin have previously sold on eBay for over £110, and a rare Isle of Man 50p coin which featured The Snowman and James recently sold on eBay for £299.99.

Coins which feature characters such as Peter Rabbit have also sold for £840 and £1,000 on eBay.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer at The Royal Mint said, “Following the fantastic response to The Snowman’s debut appearance on a 50p coin to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raymond Briggs’ classic tale in 2018, we are delighted to introduce the second coin in the series capturing James and The Snowman’s friendship.

“Over the past few years, the Beatrix Potter, Gruffalo and Paddington collections have been extremely popular, and we believe the second Snowman coin will be equally as successful. This particular coin, continues the story and focuses on the next step of The Snowman and James’ magical journey.”