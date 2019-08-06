Shocking CCTV footage shows moped gang try to smash into jewellers with sledgehammers

This shocking footage shows a salon worker fighting off a gang of moped riders with a shop sign - as they tried to smash into a jewellery shop with sledgehammers.

Calvin Brown, 19, was jailed for eight years after he and three others pulled up at Colebys jewellery shop and began ramming into the store with mopeds.

They used sledgehammers to try and break the glass front until the owner of a neighbouring hairdressers attempted to distract them by throwing their shop sign at them.

However, this did little to stop the frightening attack on the store on Billericay High Street, Essex, and one of the mopeds drove through the shop front.

A van driver trapped two of the mopeds by manoeuvring his van to prevent them from hurting anyone, despite them smashing his windscreen.

All four suspects then got on the remaining moped and fled from the scene.

Police traced them to the area of The Swallows, where all the motorcycle clothing and the bike itself had been discarded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown was arrested later the same day. He had been on bail at the time for other offences, with conditions that he wear an electronic tag, not leave his address from 7pm until 7am, and not enter the area within the M25 border.

The electric tag’s monitoring system showed he had been out of his home between 10.33am and 11.45am on the day of the incident and then left again at 12.35pm and he was arrested at 1pm.

Brown, of Outwood Common Road, Billericay, admitted a charge of aggravated burglary at Basildon Youth Court on Wednesday 6 March.

Brown was also sentenced for five unrelated charges of robbery and one of theft. These all happened in London before January 31, 2018.

He was jailed for a total of eight years for all the offences.

Investigating officer PC Johnda Hughes from Basildon LPT said: “This was a brazen attempt at stealing from a jewellery shop in broad daylight, when the shops were at their busiest and we received more than 20 calls to 999 at the time.

"Brown showed no regard for the danger his reckless actions posed to the public and was clearly prepared to use violence.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt and nothing was stolen.”