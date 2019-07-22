The extra cost of holiday suncream for families in Ibiza, Majorca and across Europe

British holidaymakers don’t take enough sun cream on holiday – and the extra cost of stocking up abroad could be more than £100 for a family.

That's the news from research in popular holiday destinations that has revealed exactly how much travellers could be losing by not buying their supplies in the UK.

In a survey by online travel agent Holiday Hypermarket, a quarter of people said they took no suntan lotion on their holiday with 44 per cent taking just one bottle per adult - well below NHS recommendations.

And with sun-lotion costs significantly higher than the UK in many popular package holiday destinations, British families are bumping up their spending by buying extra protection when they’re on their break.

The survey asked how many 200ml bottles of sun lotion people take for each adult on a week-long sunshine holiday.

Almost nine out of ten respondents said they took two or fewer – despite the NHS recommending four bottles per adult, the amount required to apply the equivalent of two teaspoons of lotion five times each day.

The price of sun cream in the UK

According to the Post Office Holiday Costs Barometer, which is checked with tourist boards and online, Britain is one of Europe’s cheapest locations to buy sun cream, with an average price of £4.50 for 200ml of branded factor 15 sun cream.

This compares favourably with many holiday hotspots: in Ibiza, the average cost for the same product is a sizzling £17.45; in Halkidiki in Greece, it’s £13.15; and in Limassol, Cyprus, the typical price is £12.71.

How much would a family pay?

At these prices, a family of two adults and two young children who take just four bottles of sun cream for a one-week holiday in Ibiza – well below the NHS-recommended number of 12 bottles – would have to spend an extra £103 to buy eight more bottles during their break.

In Halkidiki, the cost of buying extra sun protection for four is £69, and in Limassol it's more than £65.

Craig Duncan of Holiday Hypermarket said: "Cost is one of the most important considerations for any holiday, yet Brits are underestimating the amount of sun cream they need and then wasting hundreds by stocking up abroad.

"A British family can spend an eye-watering £200 to buy extra lotion for a two week holiday in Ibiza. That could easily cover a few delicious family meals, a room upgrade or new holiday clothes.