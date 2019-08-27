Two 50p coins re-issued on Jersey and Guernsey for 50th anniversary - this is how much they’re worth

The 50p coin is soon set to celebrate its 50th birthday, with Jersey and Guernsey joining in on the celebration by re-issuing a unique pair of 50p coins (Photo:eBay)

The 50p coin is soon set to celebrate its 50th birthday, with Jersey and Guernsey joining in on the celebration by re-issuing a unique pair of 50p coins.

50 years of the 50p coin

The 50p was first issued in 1969 as the world’s first seven-sided coin.

It is now one of the most popular and widely collected coins in circulation, not only in Britain, but in its Crown dependencies.

Unique re-issued coins

Versions of the 1969 Ducal Cap 50p from the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the 1969 Coat of Arms from the Bailiwick of Jersey have both been re-issued.

The 1969 Shield 50p has also been re-issued in the smaller specification for the 50th anniversary of the 50p.

These were the first 50p coins issued in the British Crown Dependencies, and have now been re-struck with the 2019 year date in Brilliant Uncirculated condition.

Although Jersey and Guernsey coins are not legal tender in the UK, they are known to be highly collectible due to their low mintage figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mintage number refers to how many coins were struck by that particular mint, with low mintage coins often proving very valuable.

New coins set to be released

New and unique coins with specific themes continue to be released, with a Royal Proclamation published on 12 July announcing that a new 50p coin will be issued next year, supporting Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

It is set to feature symbols that depict individual Olympic sports, accompanied by the Olympic Rings.

The finished coin will also likely feature the Team GB logo, the inscription ‘TEAM GB’ and the date ‘2020’.

Two new Paddington Bear coins have also gone into the tills at the Royal Mint Experience near Cardiff, launching nationwide in the upcoming weeks.

One coin features the iconic bear wearing his famous duffle coat and hat as he stands outside the Tower of London.

The other shows Paddington Bear tipping his hat as he stands in front of St Paul's Cathedral.