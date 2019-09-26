You can get paid to go on a luxury tour of Greece and take photos - here’s how to apply

Think you've got the photography skills to be the Instagrammer for Unforgettable Greece? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Are you a budding photographer with a love for travelling? Is your Instagram account filled with beautiful shots from around the world? If so, this might be the perfect opportunity for you.

Travel specialists Unforgettable Greece are looking for an island hopping Instagrammer to tour around Greece snapping pictures. This is everything you need to know about the job.

What’s the role?

Unforgettable Greece launched in August earlier this year and are now focusing on getting their Instagram account populated with incredible shots of the country.

They’re looking to give one lucky applicant (and a friend) the chance to join the company on a luxury nine day tour of Greece in the summer of 2020.

The successful applicant will visit:

AthensMykonosSantoriniCrete

You’ll get to tour the different islands entirely for free, allowing you to focus on getting the best pictures you can for the Unforgettable Greece Instagram account.

Salary and perks

It’s not just the tour that you’ll get to experience for free, there are also a bunch of other perks awarded to the lucky applicant.

These include:

Luxury accommodationA private guided tour of AcropolisA jeep island tour of Mykonos’ best beachesSunset sailing in SantoriniPrivate home-hosted cooking class in CretePrivate transfers throughout the trip

On top of that, you’ll be given a Samsung S10 to capture the best pictures of the trip, as well as a £500 payment.

Requirements

The application form says that they are looking for someone with “a passion for travel and photography”.

“If you can reel off the best travel hashtags, are always looking for opportunities to capture a scenic shot, and know how to make people double tap on your Insta shots, we want to hear from you,” Unforgettable Greece says.

Entrants looking to apply for the position must be aged 18 or over and cannot be an employee connected with the opportunity. The role is open to residents of all countries.

How to apply

If you think you’ve got the skills to show off Greece in its best light on Instragram, then this is how to apply for the opportunity.

You’ll need to apply via Instagram - this is what to do:

Upload your best travel photo (it must have been taken by you)Tag @unforgettablegreeceUse the hashtag #UnforgettableInstagrammer in the caption

Make sure your profile is public so that the team at Unforgettable Greece can see the picture.

When do applications close?

Applications for the Instragammer post close on Friday 15 November 2019 at 11:59pm.