You can have a Harry Potter-themed Christmas dinner at Hogwarts - here’s how

Do you fancy a Christmas dinner in the Great Hall? (Photo: Warner Bros Studio Tour)

For those of us who didn’t get their Hogwarts letter on their 11th birthday, feasting at the Great Hall seems like a distant fantasy.

But no more. For the fourth year in a row, the Great Hall at the Warner Bros studio tour is opening its doors to put on an amazing Christmas feast this December.

The Great Hall Christmas dinner

Harry Potter fans will get the chance to live out their wizarding dreams by enjoying a Christmas feast inside the iconic Great Hall.

Upon your arrival, you’ll be greeted with welcome drinks and canapes before taking your seat in the original Great Hall set for a two course Christmas Dinner. The hall will be decorated appropriately, with Christmas trees and golden baubles topped with witches on miniature broomsticks.

Guests will be seated at tables of 10 or 12.

After dinner, you will be able to explore the Studio Tour and visit the sets of iconic Hogwarts locations, such as the Gryffindor common room and the Weasley kitchen, which will all be dressed as they were for the festive scenes of the films.

After you’ve enjoyed your dessert, you’ll get to climb aboard the Hogwarts Express.

Butterbeer will be available in the cafe before you explore the tours newest expansion, Gringotts Wizarding Bank. Additionally, the amazing castle model of Hogwarts will be covered in a layer of filmmaking snow especially for the festive season.

The evening will conclude with music, dancing and drinks.

This is the official timetable for the evening:

6pm: Arrive for prosecco and canape reception6:30pm: Studio Tours commence in two groups6:50pm: Enjoy dinner in the Great Hall, which will feature a section of Yule Ball dress8:45pm: Explore the Studio Tour before enjoying dessert on Platform 9¾10:15pm: Drinks and dancing in the Studio LobbyMidnight: Studio Tour closes

The menu

This is the menu that’s on offer for the festive evening.

Starter:

Beetroot, orange and dill cured salmon with pickled fennel, shallot and radish salad with lime yoghurt dressingVegetarian option: Roast butternut, honey and rosemary veloute with spinach cream cheese ravioliVegan option: Caramelised pear with vegan feta and chicory salad, crispy shallots, black olive and chive dressing

Main:

Thyme roasted turkey with confit leg, pork and chestnut stuffing, bacon wrapped sausages, roasted Parisienne potatoes, crushed carrot and swede with peppered Brussel tops, a bread sauce croquette and turkey jusVegan/Vegetarian option: Roasted squash, mushroom and chestnut pithivier with crushed carrot and swede peppered Brussel tops and tarragon sauce

Dessert:

Traditional Christmas pudding with brandy anglaiseMilk chocolate and orange mousse with spiced clementine’s caramelised white chocolate and ginger crumbRoasted chestnut and espresso tart with vanilla butterscotch and raspberries

Dates

The special Christmas dinner dates will take place on these days in December:

Monday 9Tuesday 10Wednesday 11

How to get tickets?

Tickets for the magical evening are not yet available - they will go on sale on Tuesday 17 September at 10am.

You’ll be able to buy tickets online from the Warner Bros Studio Tour website or over the phone at 0345 084 0900.

There will be 260 tickets in total to purchase for the event, which will be sold on a first come first serve basis.

Tickets will be priced at £240 per person.

Carer tickets are also available for the event. They will be priced at £120. Ten carer tickets will be held for carers for each of the nights.

Carer tickets must be purchased over the phone via the Venue’s Visitor Services Team on 0345 084 0900.

Restrictions?

There are some restrictions in place which you should be aware of prior to the event.

These are:

This is an 18 years and up event onlyYou can purchase a maximum of nine tickets per eveningTickets are non-refundable and non-transferableTickets are also not permitted to be re-sold - this will render the ticket as voidFollowing the purchasing of tickets, you’ll be contacted via email to allow you to request any dietary requirements

How to get there

This is how to get to the Warner Bros Studio Tour, no matter how you choose to travel.

Bus

There are regular shuttle buses, operated by Mullany’s Coaches, which run from Watford Junction to the Studio Tour with a journey time of roughly 15 minutes.

The buses run every 20 minutes from 9:20am.

Alternatively you can look into bus transfers from central London or Birmingham direct to the studio, which are offered by partners of the tour.

Golden Tours offer hourly transfer and ticket packages on their buses and offer transfers from:

London Kings CrossLondon VictoriaBirmingham Coach StationBirmingham New Street

To read more about the Golden Tour transfers, click here for their website.

Train

The nearest station to the Studio Tour is Watford Junction and directed services arrive there from both London Euston (20 minute journey) and Birmingham New Street (one hour journey).

Driving

For those using a Sat Nav, the postcode is WD25 7LR.

There is free parking available at the car park directly outside of the Studio Tour.

A number of blue disability badge parking bays are available close to the main entrance for eligible visitors.

Airport

The Studio is accessible via road and rail from all four major London airports:

London Luton: 17 milesLondon Heathrow: 23 milesLondon Stansted: 47 milesLondon Gatwick: 58 miles