Readers back decision to sack Pools manager Craig Harrison

Fans and readers have had their say following the sacking of Craig Harrison as Hartlepool United manager.

Hartlepool United have parted company with their manager after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat away to Halifax leaves Pools just three points above the relegation zone.

Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United.

Assistants Paul Jenkins and Matthew Bates will prepare the team for Saturday’s home game against Ebbsfleet United.

People took to the Hartlepool Mail’s Facebook page to react to the move.

Sven Graham wrote: “Without doubt the right decision, he seemed out of his depth and his tactics and decision making in games were terrible. Sad for him it didn’t work but I had seen enough by December.”

John Wilkinson simply stated: “Finally.”

Tim Beadle commented: “How the hell are they going to afford a new manager!”

Simon Watson wrote: “Should of went December.”

Paul Tonk Tomkins commented: “About time.”

Stevie Gibbon said: “Should of gone before Xmas... Bring back Ronnie Moore an Sam Collins might ave a chance of staying up ...”

Michelle Mckenna stated: “Definitely.”

Susan Wake - stansil wrote: “How many people could do a good job with all that’s going on behind the scenes, wondering if you are going to get paid, will you have job in a few weeks and players let go.”

Greg Albrighton wrote: “How many is that in the last 10 years?”

Paul Daley said: “At last he has gone bring Kevin Keegan in has manager.”

Simon Keay stated: “Yes.”

Fans have also been supportive of the idea of club saviour Ronnie Moore returning as manager.

Stevo Wood commented: “Please bring him back. The players will perform. For Ronnie he is a top manger pools fans love him.”

Peter Harker stated: “Nobody would be more welcome.”

Gav Jewson said: “Great bloke, worth a punt if he’s up for it.”

Reacting to the news of Harrison’s departure, club president and Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling told the Mail: “I feel very sorry for him.

“I think he is a genuinely good man, but at the end of the day on the field somehow we have got to get enough results to make sure we are not in that bottom four regardless of what happens off the field.

“It has come at a time when everything that’s been going on around him off field must have been a massive distraction, and the fact he has lost players here, there and everywhere.”