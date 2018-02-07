Record numbers enter ballot draw for this year's Great North Run

Runners from around the world today found out if they had a place in this year's Great North Run.

Taking place on September 9, 57,000 runners will take to the streets of Newcastle city centre and run the 13.1 miles to South Shields in the world's most iconic half marathon.

Last year, more than 43,000 runners completed the challenge, while 6,500 people took part in the Junior and Mini Great North Runs, which are held the day before.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said, “We’re delighted at the response to this year’s event. After a record number of finishers last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people who want take part in 2018.

“The event has always been a celebration of what makes the North East an incredible place to live, whether it’s the supporters on the streets shouting encouragement, the army of volunteers selflessly giving up their time, or most importantly, the tens of thousands of runners, local heroes who embody dedication and determination whatever their reason for taking part.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the start line in September.”

Didn't get a place in the ballot? There are a limited number of entries available through a range of charities.

