Recovery continues for six people involved in two-car crash

Police have issued an update following a crash which left six people injured and closed a road for several hours.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called at 11am yesterday to the B1280 at Station Town to reports of a two-car smash, which involved a Citroen Picasso and a Volkswagen Passat.

The road was closed until 2.45pm to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

A force spokeswoman said: "The driver of the Citroen, an 80-year-old man, suffered a suspected broken leg. His front passenger was also hurt. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

"The 27-year-old woman driver of the Passat was injured, while a 56-year-old woman, who was her front seat passenger suffered minor injuries.

"A four-year-old girl had minor injuries, while a two-year-old-girl was believed to have suffered a suspected concussion.

"All patients were taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for treatment."

The North East Ambulance Service sent five double-crewed ambulances, a rapid response vehicle. two hazardous area response teams and also a trauma car.

It also sent a senior care manager at the scene and the Great North Air Ambulance was also dispatched, but was not required to take any patients to hospital.