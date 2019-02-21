Recovery continues for six people involved in two-car crash

The road was closed while people were given treatment for their injuries following the crash.
The road was closed while people were given treatment for their injuries following the crash.

Police have issued an update following a crash which left six people injured and closed a road for several hours.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called at 11am yesterday to the B1280 at Station Town to reports of a two-car smash, which involved a Citroen Picasso and a Volkswagen Passat.

Read more: Six people - including two children - taken to hospital after serious road accident

The road was closed until 2.45pm to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

A force spokeswoman said: "The driver of the Citroen, an 80-year-old man, suffered a suspected broken leg. His front passenger was also hurt. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

"The 27-year-old woman driver of the Passat was injured, while a 56-year-old woman, who was her front seat passenger suffered minor injuries.

"A four-year-old girl had minor injuries, while a two-year-old-girl was believed to have suffered a suspected concussion.

"All patients were taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for treatment."

The North East Ambulance Service sent five double-crewed ambulances, a rapid response vehicle. two hazardous area response teams and also a trauma car.

It also sent a senior care manager at the scene and the Great North Air Ambulance was also dispatched, but was not required to take any patients to hospital.