Recruitment help for small Hartlepool businesses

Small businesses across Hartlepool can get help to recruit and train apprentices from a new source.

The TTE Technical Training Group has secured funding from the Education & Skills Funding Agency, which is accessible to all businesses that do not pay into the Apprenticeship Levy from January 2018 to March 2019.

Securing this funding will make a significant impact on the future workforce of the Tees Valley. Steve Grant

TTE is the only OFSTED Grade 2 Engineering and Process training provider in the Cleveland area and currently has more than 580 young people at different stages of their training including a significant number completing sponsored apprenticeship programmes.

Managing director Steve Grant said: “Apprenticeships are vital to ensuring businesses can develop their future workforce to remain competitive and productive. Recruiting and funding apprentices for SMEs has previously been a challenge, but this funding, will open up new opportunities.”

“As an experienced apprenticeship provider, TTE will guide your business from initial advice on accessing funding, to working with you to deliver a comprehensive and industry-relevant training programme that will help your newly-recruited apprentices develop into valuable members of the workforce.

“Securing this funding will make a significant impact on the future workforce of the Tees Valley.”

Information, advice and guidance is available from Becky Brown on (01642) 770310, email info@tte.co.uk or from http://www.tte.co.uk