Search

Recruitment help for small Hartlepool businesses

TTE has secured funds to help Tees Valley SMEs recruit and train apprentices.
TTE has secured funds to help Tees Valley SMEs recruit and train apprentices.

Small businesses across Hartlepool can get help to recruit and train apprentices from a new source.

The TTE Technical Training Group has secured funding from the Education & Skills Funding Agency, which is accessible to all businesses that do not pay into the Apprenticeship Levy from January 2018 to March 2019.

Securing this funding will make a significant impact on the future workforce of the Tees Valley.

Steve Grant

TTE is the only OFSTED Grade 2 Engineering and Process training provider in the Cleveland area and currently has more than 580 young people at different stages of their training including a significant number completing sponsored apprenticeship programmes.

Managing director Steve Grant said: “Apprenticeships are vital to ensuring businesses can develop their future workforce to remain competitive and productive. Recruiting and funding apprentices for SMEs has previously been a challenge, but this funding, will open up new opportunities.”

“As an experienced apprenticeship provider, TTE will guide your business from initial advice on accessing funding, to working with you to deliver a comprehensive and industry-relevant training programme that will help your newly-recruited apprentices develop into valuable members of the workforce.

“Securing this funding will make a significant impact on the future workforce of the Tees Valley.”

Information, advice and guidance is available from Becky Brown on (01642) 770310, email info@tte.co.uk or from http://www.tte.co.uk