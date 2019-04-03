Recruitment partnership extended for Peterlee’s NSK

Peterlee manufacturer Resource Management Solutions (RMS) has recruited a new recruiter.

NSK, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of bearings, linear technology and steering systems, has signed up Darlington-based Resource Management Solutions (RMS) as its exclusive HR and recruitment partner.

RMS has successfully managed the TUPE transfer of 160 workers and will be working in partnership with NSK until at least 2022, with responsibility for employee engagement, on-boarding, departure management, HR compliance, HR administration and reporting.

NSK HR manager Steve Metcalfe said: “NSK are very confident that we’ve selected the right HR and recruitment partner in RMS.

“Over the course of the past six months we’ve undertaken a robust and comprehensive tender process.

“RMS emerged as the stand-out partner due to their track record of proven capability and expertise within the automotive sector.

“RMS have managed a seamless transition from our previous supplier, communicating effectively with the flexible workforce and the NSK management to ensure that it was business as usual for everyone concerned.

RMS operations director Matthew Telling said: “With more than 18 years’ experience with global OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, we have the knowledge and understanding to be an effective on-site HR and recruitment partner.

“We are a trusted partner for the automotive sector. We’re proud of the service we deliver.

“The model we have developed over the course of time is tried and tested.”