Red Army set to lend support to Hartlepool in battle for survival

Around 1,000 Middlesbrough fans are expected to show their support for Hartlepool United’s fight for survival by attending Pools next home game.

Boro supporters have responded to the Save Pools Day campaign on social media and coaches for the game on January 20 have quickly filled up.

Middlesbrough fan TV station Red Army TV immediately filled two coaches that were offered free by companies.

Red Army TV presenter Dave Roberts said: “We fired out a message on social media after we came off air on Wednesday to see if anyone was interested and it has just gone crazy.

“Two coach companies offered us free buses. Van rental firms have also offered us vehicles to use as minibuses.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see 1,000 Boro fans come over.

“Everybody’s coming at it from the same angle which is ‘look at what Hartlepool did for us in 1986 when we were about to go out of business, so now it is time to repay the debt’.

“It is fantastic to see, it really is. We are going to wear our shirts so fans can see us there in numbers but will be supporting Hartlepool on the day.”