Refit on the way as Car Store comes to Hartlepool

A Hartlepool used car retailer is in line for a new look after launching online.

Car Store Hartlepool in Brenda Road will undergo a refurbishment which will support a new way of buying cars.

I have worked in this great town for a number of years and have a good understanding of what the local people want. John Groom

The digital experience online will be mirrored in the store, with interactive displays where customers will be able to search more than 6,000 AA inspected cars and arrange to have any vehicle moved to the store within 96 hours.

Store Leader John Groom said: “We are really excited to bring Car Store to Hartlepool.

“I have worked in this great town for a number of years and have a good understanding of what the local people want, because of this I’m sure the retail concept of Car Store will be welcomed with open arms.

“I am thrilled to be looking after the store during such an exciting time - we are all excited about what is coming and offering a new experience to the drivers of Hartlepool.

“Our aim is to make the car buying and selling journey one that is enjoyable and to take away the hassle. I invite you to come and see us in the store and for a tour when the developments are complete.”

Victoria Finn, Marketing Communications Director at Car Store, commented: “We recently launched carstore.com. The website will provide our customers with an easy-to-use experience when buying or selling their car. The launch is an exciting development for us and we will be rolling the website out fully over the next few months.”