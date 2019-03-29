Reflective service on eve of Mothering Sunday at St Hilda’s Church in Hartlepool

This coming Sunday is Mothering Sunday – note, that’s its real name, not Mother’s Day, though if you’re a mum, you don’t really care so long as your children remember.

It isn’t related to Mother’s Day, the American celebration, and it’s quite a different date being the fourth Sunday in Lent.

Traditionally, this was the day when people returned to their ‘Mother Church’ and became the day when children in service elsewhere were given time off to go home to do this and see their own mothers.

This sometimes presents problems to those who have moved abroad as Mother’s Day is celebrated in May, so the shops aren’t full of cards etc.

It can, of course, be a very sad day for those who have lost their mothers or, even worse, for those mothers who have lost children. How hard it must be when everyone else is celebrating.

St Hilda’s Church takes particular notice of these on the Eve of Mothering Sunday.

It’s a time for parents and family members to come to church and remember children who have died.

It’s a reflective service at 2pm on Saturday, March 30, and during the service there is the opportunity to light candles and offer flowers in remembrance of loved ones.

The service is organised by Compassionate Friends, Baby Bereavement and St Hilda’s Church.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service and there will be refreshments following the service.

The next weekend sees the beginning of a rash of Easter or spring fairs and coffee mornings.

Grange Road Methodist Church in Hartlepool is holding its Easter Coffee Morning on Saturday, April 6, at 10am.

There will be a chocolate tombola and various other stalls for visitors to browse through and enjoy. Admission is £1 and the entry includes a hot cross bun and drink.

Later on the same day, St George’s is hosting the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir. Doors will be open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets for the concert cost £5 and are available from The Cornerstone, church and choir members and at the door.

The following weekend I know of two fairs/coffee mornings already.

On Saturday, April 13, St George’s will be holding an Easter Coffee Morning at 10am. This is in support of Cystic Fibrosis and CWM (Council for World Mission).

The same day, but don’t worry, you can do both as this one starts at 1pm until 3pm, Seaton Carew, Methodists are holding their Easter Fair. It costs £1 entry, which includes a cuppa and cake. There will be raffles, various stalls and lucky dip bags.

More reminders next week.