Registration now open for Hartlepool's most colourful fundraising event for Alice House Hospice

People are being urged to join in a colourful fundraiser to boost Hartlepool's hospice.

Registration is now open for the 5th annual Colour Run for Alice House Hospice, which takes place at Seaton Carew on Saturday, June 22.

A participant in last year's Colour Run.

The colourful event is along a 5km course and is a sponsored family fun run with a difference where participants will be showered with multi-coloured powdered paint as they make their way along Seaton Carew sea front.

The lively event is open to all ages and abilities and families are encouraged to come and join the fun.

Organisres say it isn’t a race, so running is not essential.

The Colour Run starts at the Old Coach Park at Seaton Carew at 11am and local entertainer and DJ Gavin Lancaster of Higham Discos will be getting the party started from 10am.

Dancers will be performing a warm up with the runners before everyone joins together to throw the contents of their paint packets into the air.

Along the route are four paint stations where runners will be showered with more brightly coloured paint.

TATA, Specsavers and Exwold have sponsored the event which means that all money raised from registrations and sponsorship will go directly towards patient care at the Alice House.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser commented: “This is a great fun event which all the family can enjoy and we are all really looking forward to it again.

"I would like to say a huge thanks to our sponsors whose contributions make a huge difference.”

Registration which includes a white t-shirt, a packet of paint powder and refreshments is only £15 for adults, £10 for children and £40 for a family (2 adults and 2 children). To register or for more information go to the hospice website www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/ColourRun19 or contact Janice on 01429 855536.

For more information about Alice House Hospice events and news updates visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or follow Alice House on social media: Facebook @alicehousehospice or Twitter @AliceHouseHosp.