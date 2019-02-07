Rescue charity issues stark reminder of dangerous seas ahead of weekend weather warning

The RNLI is warning people visiting the coast to beware after Met Office issues weather warning.

With the weather set to get wet and windy over the coming days the charity has issued a video of a stark reminder that the sea can be dangerously unpredictable.

On a blustery day in 2018, a man fell from the promenade at Redcar into the water. Passers-by naturally rushed to help. However, they too found themselves at the mercy of the breaking waves.

Now, as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for winds at the weekend, the RNLI wants to remind people in coastal areas of the dangers.

A spokesman for the charity, said: "It was a terrifying situation. Luckily all managed to escape with their lives.

"Around 190 people lose their lives at the UK and Irish coasts each year, and over half never even planned to enter the water."

During the next few days sea fronts could be affected by spray and large waves, so people are urged to take extra care.

If you see someone in trouble in the water call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.