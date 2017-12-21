Rescue operation launched after man threatens to self harm

A major rescue operation was launched after a man threatened to self harm.

Humber Coastguard were paged at 6.17pm on Wednesday, to assist Cleveland police with a male threatening self harm in the north sands area of Hartlepool.

Hartlepool and Seaham Coastguard liaised with police to prepare a search plan, before Coastguard rescue and police officers searched from Brus tunnel north towards the golf course.

A second team of Coastguard rescue officers searched from the golf course south.

After extensive searching, the male was found and taken into the care of the police.