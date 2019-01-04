Rescue search launched in Hartlepool following reports of two people in the water

A rescue operation was launched in Hartlepool following reports that two males had jumped into the water.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, Hartlepool RNLI and the police helicopter were called in the early hours of this morning to Victoria Dock after reports the pair had jumped into the water following a disturbance on the quayside.

Hartlepool RNLI did a search of the dock while the town's coastguard team, assisted by Seaham Coastguard, searched the quayside and out towards the fish quay and fish sands.

A coastguard spokesman said: "The lifeboat spotted a small wooden boat on the launch ramp at the pilot pier. We turned it over to Harbour Police and Cleveland Police to allow them to investigate after confirming no one was in the water."

The incident happened at 12.34am today.