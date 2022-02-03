RNLI at the Coastguard were called early on Thursday morning, February 3, after a crew member on a fishing vessel 30 miles off the Hartlepool coast experienced a “medical issue”.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 5.03am to the 45ft fishing vessel and the all weather lifeboat launched at 5.25am.

It was on scene at 6.20am where a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside had arrived earlier to deal with the casualty.

Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' and volunteer crew heading out to sea at 5.25am on Thursday morning./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

He was assessed by a paramedic and it was decided he could stay on the fishing boat and get back to Hartlepool, escorted by the lifeboat.

Deputy launch author Steve Pounder said: “Once again a prompt turn out from the volunteer crew meant we were heading out to sea quickly in response to the request from the Coastguard.

“With the helicopter reaching the fishing vessel before us and their paramedic dealing with the casualty the all weather lifeboat stood by ready to offer any assistance.

“Once the casualty was assessed it was decided he could stay on the fishing boat and return to Hartlepool.”

The fishing boat was then escorted back to Hartlepool by the lifeboat. It arrived at the Fish Quay at 9.50am.

The all weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse and was refuelled and made ready for service by 10.20am.

Weather conditions were described as slight with a westerly 10-15 knot wind.

