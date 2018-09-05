Residents can nominate for council staff for achievement award

MePeople are being asked to nominate a Hartlepool council employee or team who go the extra mile in their job.

The People’s Choice Award will be a new category at this year’s Celebrating Achievement event at the Borough Hall on Thursday, November 29.

It aims to recognise a Hartlepool Borough Council member of staff or team.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, leader of the council, said: “It has long been recognised that the council’s staff are its greatest asset.

“Employees across-the-board work so hard and achieve some amazing results despite the challenging financial circumstances faced by the council.”

This year, the focus of the awards has been widened to enable members of the public to get involved and nominate council staff for the People’s Choice Award.

Coun Akers-Belcher added: “For example, the person they nominate may have supported them to access services that have improved their quality of life, they may have assisted them in a time of need whilst demonstrating empathy and understanding, they may have taken action to sort out an issues quickly and effectively or it may simply be a case of them delivering far more than expected.”

There have previously been eight award categories and The People’s Choice Award will become the ninth.

Gill Alexander, the council’s chief executive, said: “We often get letters of thanks from members of the public for the way a council employee or service has helped them and The People’s Choice Award gives them a chance to place their gratitude on the record.”

Nominate at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/peoples-choice-award