Residents urged to 'close all doors and windows' as Cleveland Fire Brigade tackle blaze in Windermere Road area of Hartlepool
Residents have been urged to close all doors and windows after large plumes of smoke loomed above their homes following a fire.
Cleveland Fire Brigade tweeted in a social media post on X at just after 8pm on Thursday: “We are currently dealing with an incident in the Windermere Road area of Hartlepool.
"Large amounts of smoke are affecting the area. Residents in the area are advised to close all doors and windows. Three fire engines are in attendance.”
We will bring you more information as we get it.