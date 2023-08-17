News you can trust since 1877
Residents urged to 'close all doors and windows' as Cleveland Fire Brigade tackle blaze in Windermere Road area of Hartlepool

Residents have been urged to close all doors and windows after large plumes of smoke loomed above their homes following a fire.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 20:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 21:26 BST
Plumes of smokes were seen in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool.Plumes of smokes were seen in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool.
Cleveland Fire Brigade tweeted in a social media post on X at just after 8pm on Thursday: “We are currently dealing with an incident in the Windermere Road area of Hartlepool.

"Large amounts of smoke are affecting the area. Residents in the area are advised to close all doors and windows. Three fire engines are in attendance.”

We will bring you more information as we get it.

