Result for police after appeal to trace stolen bike

An appeal issued to find a bike snatched from outside a bank has been a success after it was returned to its owner.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team asked for information after the ladies Carrera mountain bike, like the one pictured, was stolen from Barclays Bank in York Road in the town at around 3pm yesterday.

Now the team has issued an update after its officers managed to find the bike.

A spokesman said: "Thanks to information received from members of the public, the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have managed to recover the bike.

"It has since been returned to it’s rightful owner and further inquiries are ongoing.

"A property marking event at Hartlepool Police Station earlier today was successful, with six bikes being permanently marked with the Dot Peen system and three sign ups to the Cleveland Connected service.

"We would like to thank the public for their response to this event."

Anyone who would like to sign up to Cleveland Connected can click here.