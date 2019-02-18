Resurfacing work will partly close major Hartlepool road

Resurfacing work will be carried out this weekend on one of the major routes out of Hartlepool.

The work will be carried out on the southbound carriageway of the A689 Belle Vue Way between Oxford Street and Windermere Road, and will also include the turning into Thomlinson Road.

The work will start on Friday, February 22, at 7pm and is due to be completed early on the morning of Sunday, February 24.

While the work is being carried out the southbound section of the A689 Belle Vue Way will be closed between the Burn Road (Tesco) roundabout and the Stag and Monkey roundabout and a signposted diversion will be in place along Brenda Road.

Hartlepool Council has apologised for any inconvenience which the work will cause.