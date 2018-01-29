Revealed: 16 places in Hartlepool and Durham with low food hygiene ratings

These 16 food outlets in Hartlepool and Durham have all been given zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

All but one of the establishments had an inspection in 2017. One premises was last inspected in 2016.

Each business is given a food hygiene rating, from zero out of five for the worst, up to five out of five for the best, when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the relevant local authority.

Three elements are essential in making sure food hygiene standards meet requirements.

These are:

* How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

* The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

* How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future

Also receiving ratings of one out of five, but not pictured, were:

* Food Envy, Coach Workshops, Timber Road, Horden: Last inspected May 4, 2017.

* Snack Shack, Suite 2, Fern Court, Bracken Hill Business Park, Peterlee: Last inspected December 15, 2017.

* Blackhall Community Cafe, Unit 11, Hackworth Road, Blackhall: Last inspected April 13, 2016.

*The Bait Box, The Mallard Car Park, Stockton Road, Seaham: Last inspected November 7, 2017.

The ratings stated appear on the Food Standards Agency website, and were the most up-to-date available at time of writing.

You can contact the Food Standards Agency on 02072104850.