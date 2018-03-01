Revealed: The North East public buildings affected by the Beast from the East

Public buildings across the North East have been closed as severe weather continues to grip the region.

With snow and freezing temperatures still playing havoc with public transport and road conditions, many venues have decided to remain shut for at least another 24 hours.

In Sunderland, the following buildings are closed or will shut early:

The Bridges will close at 5.30pm, with no late-night shopping. The main centre doors will close at 6pm.

Sunderland Aquatic Centre has closed its main pool, diving pool and exercise studios, although the main reception, gym and soft play area are open.

The University of Sunderland will remain closed throughout today, as well Sunderland College.

In South Tyneside, many buildings are affected:

Leisure facilities Hebburn Central, Haven Point, Temple Park Centre, Monkton Stadium, Jarrow Pool and Jarrow Hub will close at 4pm.

Whitburn Library is to be closed throughout the day.

The Word, the library at Hebburn Central, Cleadon Park Library, East Boldon Library and Jarrow Library will close at 4pm.

South Shields FC's Mariners Park will be closed throughout today.

The following children's centres and STANLEY's Daycare centres are closed: All Saints Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Bede Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Biddick Hall and Whiteleas Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Boldon Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Horsley Hill Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Jarrow Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Marine Park Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Primrose Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Ridgeway Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, Riverside Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, South Tyneside Early Excellence Centre and STANLEY's Daycare, and Whitburn and Marsden Children's Centre and STANLEY's Daycare.

Bin collections have been cancelled for the day, and the recycling village is closed.

South Tyneside Council Youth Projects and Simonside Climbing Wall will remain closed until further notice.

Ocean Road and Phab Base day opportunities is closed, as is day ops at Hagan Hall and Clasper Court.

Friday's Flea Market at the Market Place in South Shields will be cancelled.

In Hartlepool, the public consultation event on the Hartlepool Waterfront due to be held today at Community Hub Central has been postponed

Hartlepool Sixth Form College is closed today and due to reopen tomorrow.

Hartlepool College of Further Education is also closed today and due to reopen tomorrow.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is another building which is closed.