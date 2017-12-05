REVIEW: Cinderella, Forum Theatre, Billingham.

Spectacular, breathtaking and filled with wow moments. That’s Cinderella which runs until Sunday, January 7.

Prince Charmin (Ben-Ryan Davies) puts the slipper onto the foot of Cinderella (Lola Saunders). Picture by FRANK REID

Get a seat - if there are still any left - because this is a belter of a show.

The place was packed on the night that I went with family members, including my granddaughter who was spellbound. She’s a veritable Forum panto veteran at ten years old. This was her fifth and she thinks they’re just getting better and better.

She wasn’t alone in her thoughts. The adults in our party cried laughing at the jokes.

The whole theatre clapped, jeered, booed, and loved the constant audience interaction.

X Factor’s Lola Saunders played Cinderella and shone in the role. Leading man Ben-Ryan Davies, from Hollyoaks, was an excellent and witty Prince Charming, while his sidekick Dandini (played by Kurtis Stacey, formerly of Emmerdale) was engaging.

The Ugly Sisters were the Harper Brothers and they never fail to get the audience involved. They have become a veritable mainstay of the Forum panto in recent years.

Victoria Holtom was her usual excellent self as the Fairy Godmother while Paul Burnham was mean, moody and marvelous as the wicked stepmother Baroness Hardup.

Dean Cordain played Baron Hardup and stunned the audience with excellent magic tricks.

But for me, the comedy giant of the night was Barnaby as Buttons. He got children involved, got cheers every time he came on stage and was generally, just superb.

The other highlight was the stage and the props which were jaw-droppingly spectacular. One involving Cinderella’s horse and carriage had every child in the audience gasping in amazement.

How good was this show? There were children by the dozen dancing in the aisles at the end. It was that good.

To book and for more information, contact the box office on (01642) 552663 or visit www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk.