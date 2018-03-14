Revised Hartlepool health village plans go on show

Revised proposals for a new health village in Hartlepool went on display yesterday.

A public consultation was held by housing developer Thirteen and Alice House Hospice, who are involved in the proposed 91-home development.

The proposed land that will be the site of the Health Village next to Alice House Hospice, Wells Avenue. Picture by FRANK REID

Project leaders say the scheme for 73 bungalows and 18 assisted living apartments for the over-55s would provide health and social care support to people to be able to live independently.

Health campaigners have raised concerns as the eight-acre plot is part of the University Hospital of Hartlepool site.

Chris Smith, Thirteen’s executive director of service delivery and development, said: “Following the first event held at the hospital in January, we listened to all the comments that we received, and following this, we have significantly revised the proposals.”

He added feedback will help to shape the final planning application to Hartlepool Borough Council.

Members of the project design team were on hand to answer any questions people had.

Alice House Hospice approached Thirteen as it was looking for more land to accommodate its facilities.

Tracy Woodall, chief executive of the hospice, said: “For me it has a primary care focus of keeping people out of hospital and out of care homes and enabling them to live in their own home for the whole of their life.

“The intention isn’t this is a threat to the hospital. This is something that enhances the hospital services already there.”

Long-time Hartlepool hospital Keith Fisher said he remained sceptical after the withdrawal of previous services.

He said: “I’m a great supporter of the hospice but I’m worried when third parties are involved. To make our hospital site smaller for whatever reason needs careful consideration.”

The plans also include a community hub building, complete with mini market, hair and beauty salon and day centre.