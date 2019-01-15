Road safety concerns spark plans for puffin crossing at Hartlepool primary school

A pedestrian crossing could be installed next to a primary school in Hartlepool after concerns over road safety.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses are looking to bring in the traffic light based puffin crossing at St Aidan’s School, in Stockton Road.

A puffin crossing is a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights which return to green only when no more pedestrians are detected on the crossing by infrared detectors and mats.

It is proposed to built one on the road immediately North East of the Loyalty Road junction, where a school crossing patrol currently operates.

Double yellow lines will also be introduced on the north side of Stockton Road in response to comments received in the consultation.

A report from Tony Hanson, assistant director for environment and neighbourhood services, said the crossing would improve road safety and pedestrian crossing facilities in the area.

He said: “Several requests have been received from the school, local ward members and the general public for a light controlled crossing in the vicinity of St. Aidan’s School.

“This section of road is a busy cross town route and subject to a 30mph speed limit.”

The initial consultation showed 74 people in favour of the crossing, with four against, although this was part of a wider consultation around the area.

The school, nearby homes and local councillors were subsequently sent plans of the detailed scheme, and three objections were received.

Council bosses say one of the objections was resolved by the proposed double yellow lines, although some concerns still remain.

Mr Hanson’s report went on: “The remaining objectors are concerned that the proposed crossing will cause a road safety hazard with potential for accidents and congestion due to the close proximity of several junctions, and private access points.”

A safety audit was subsequently undertaken to identify the prime location for the crossing on the road and warning signs would also to be introduced to highlight the crossing if plans are approved.

The puffin crossing is estimated to cost approximately £50,000, and will be funded from existing council allocated funding for 2018/19.

Council officers are recommending the proposed puffin crossing is approved by councillors.

A decision will be made at the neighbourhood services committee on Monday.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service