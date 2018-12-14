Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays in the Hartlepool area from December 16

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Eldon Grove: Two way traffic signals for sewer connection works, January 14 to January 18.

Westland Avenue, Hartlepool: Multi-way traffic lights to replace gas mains, until December 28.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden: Drainage works, two-way lights, from January 21 to January 25.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.