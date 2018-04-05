Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Friday, April 6, in the Hartlepool area

Motorists are urged to beware the following roadworks.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8 to -20, 8pm to 6am.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for four weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm-6am.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Three-way lights for electric works, April 16 to 27.

Shotton Lane, Shotton Colliery: Two-way lights for housing development works, April 23 to May 1.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer connection, until April 23.

Bridge Road: Two-way lights for sewer repairs, April 12 to 18.