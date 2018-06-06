Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Thursday, June 7, in the Hartlepool area

Where to expect delays in the Hartlepool area.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.

B1277 Brenda Road, Hartlepool: Cycle lane construction, until July 1.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

B1283 Front Street, Sherburn Hill: New gas service Two-way lights (manual control at peak times) for installation of new gas service, from June 25 to July 2.

C135 Wellfield Road, Wingate: Two-way traffic lights for new water supply to housing development, until June 11.

Raby Road/Chatham Road: Three way lights for electric connections, June 4-8.