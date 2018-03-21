Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Thursday, March 22, across Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:
C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service, until March 23.
Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.
Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction, until March 26.
Seaton Lane, Seaton: Temporary traffic signals for new gas service, until March 23.
A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20, 8pm-6am.
Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for 4 weeks.
A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm-6am.
West View Road junction with Cleveland Road: Temporary traffic signals for installation of phone mast, March 23.