Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Thursday, May 3, across Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for four weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm to 6am.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm-6am, Sunday-Thursday.

Wynyard: Lane closures for grass cutting, May 8-11, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Truro Drive-Wolviston Roundabout: Grass cutting for lane closures, until May 4, 9.30am-3.30pm.

St Nicholas Terrace, Easington Village: Road closure for sewer repairs, from May 29 to June 2.