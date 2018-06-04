Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, June 5, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.

B1277 Brenda Road, Hartlepool: Cycle lane construction, until July 1.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

B1283 Front Street, Sherburn Hill: New gas service Two-way lights (manual control at peak times) for installation of new gas service, from June 25 to July 2.

C135 Wellfield Road, Wingate: Two-way traffic lights for new water supply to housing development, until June 11.

Cleveland Road: Two-way traffic signals for sewer works, June 5.

Hart Lane: Four-way lights for traffic signal updates, June 5, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Raby Road/Chatham Road: Three-way lights for electric connections, June 4-8.