Roadworks Round-up: Where to expect delays on Friday, February 23, across the Hartlepool area

Here is your regular list of expected roadworks across Hartlepool and East Durham for Friday, February 23, and the coming days:

Brenda Road (immediately south of): Road closure from 7pm to 1am, for installation of puffin crossing. No specific date set yet for works to begin.

A689 West of Wynyard West roundabout: Emergency lane closure of the westbound carriageway for drainage repairs, ongoing.

Belle Vue Way east bound- Between Burn Road roundabout and Brenda Road roundabout: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, March 2-4.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new water supply. Until February 27.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service. From March 5 to March 23.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer. Until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction. From February 3 to March 26.