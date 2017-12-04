Roadworks to watch out for across the North East this week

Highways chiefs have unveiled details of roadworks for drivers to look out for across the region this week.

There will be overnight northbound carriageway closures on the A19 between the Silverlink and Holystone junctions from tonight, Monday December 4, to Thursday, December 7, and lane closures north and southbound between Howden/Wallsend junction and Holystone from 8pm until 6am until Saturday.

There will be partial ring closures on the Silverlink roundabout and a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

This project is due for completion in March 2019.

There will be phases of overnight closures of the westbound exit slip road of the A66 Stockton Route on Teesside and lane closures westbound tonight and tomorrow from 8pm until 6am.

There will also be overnight full closure of the eastbound entry slip road on Thursday and Friday 8 December.

The A1 between junction 56 Barton and junction 51 Leeming Bar will have narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day from junction 52 (Catterick) to junction 56 (Barton) to upgrade the road to motorway standards.

There will be phases of overnight closures from junction 56 to Scotch Corner southbound and Scotch Corner to junction 56 northbound from today until Sunday from 8pm until 6am. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

There will also be traffic measures on the A1 in Northumberland, with phases of overnight full carriageway closures northbound and daytime speed restrictions on the stretch from Bridge Mill to Wooler, and drainage work to the north of Berwick between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday requiring a 50mph speed limit with only one lane open between the Highfields roundabout and the Scottish border until Friday, December 15.l