Roadworks update: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, March 13, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Brenda Road (immediately south of): Road closure from 7pm to 1am, for installation of puffin crossing. No specific date set yet for works to begin.

A689 West of Wynyard West roundabout: Emergency lane closure of the westbound carriageway for drainage repairs, ongoing.

Belle Vue Way eastbound – between Burn Road roundabout and Brenda Road roundabout: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, March 16-18.

C65 Wingate Lane, Wheatley Hill: Two-way lights for new gas and electric service. From March 5 to March 23.

Stephens Road/Metcalf Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures for new sewer, until May 6.

Wellfield Road, Murton: Two-way lights for new sewer construction, until March 26.

Seaton Front, Seaton: Temporary traffic signals. March 15.

Seaton Lane, Seaton: Temporary traffic signals for new gas service, March 14-23.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange to A1290 Downhill Lane: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20, 8pm-6am.

Wooler Road: Road closure for Puffin crossing installation, from April 3 for 3 weeks.

A19 Northbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Northbound carriage closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4, 8pm-6am.