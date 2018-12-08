Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays from December 10 in Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:
A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions until February 2019.
Northgate: Potential full road closure for resurfacing, December 10 to 13.
Raby Road: Two way traffic signals for gas connections, November 29 to December 12.
King Owsy Drive: Full road closure for resurfacing, December 13-14, 7pm-3am.
Eldon Grove: Two way traffic signals for sewer connection works, January 14 to January 18.
Hazel Grove, Hartlepool: Some carriageway incursion for water works, until December 14.
Northland Avenue, Hartlepool: Multi-way traffic lights to replace gas mains, until December 14.
Westland Avenue, Hartlepool: Multi-way traffic lights to replace gas mains, until December 28.
Eastland Avenue, Hartlepool: Multi-way traffic lights to replace gas mains, until December 14.
A1086 Coast Road, Horden: Drainage works, two-way lights, from January 21 to January 25.
Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.