Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays in Hartlepool from November 25

Northgate, on the Headland, will be shut for resurfacing next month.
Northgate, on the Headland, will be shut for resurfacing next month.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24 to November 29.

Truro Drive: Partial road closure for gas main replacement works, November 19-December 3.

Northgate: Full road closure for resurfacing, December 10 to 13.

Church Street/ Tower Street: Full road closure for Christmas Light Switch on event, November 30, 9.30am to midnight.

Raby Road: Two way traffic signals for gas connections, November 29 to December 12.

King Owsy Drive: Full road closure for resurfacing, December 13-14, 7pm-3am.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.